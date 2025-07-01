China’s Xi calls for ‘unified market’

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for the "building of a unified national market" while exercising power in a "well-regulated" manner against corruption as the Communist Party of China (CPC) commemorated its 104th foundation day Tuesday, state-run Xinhua News reported.

Founded in 1921, the CPC has surpassed the "significant milestone" of 100 million members.

Addressing the Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, Xi stressed promoting the high-quality development of the marine economy.

Xi is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee as well as chairman of the Central Military Commission, which makes overall decisions, including operational ones, for the People's Liberation Army.

"Building a unified national market is essential for creating a new development pattern and promoting high-quality development," Xi told the commission in Beijing.

He urged strengthened coordination and cooperation to build synergy in related work.

On Monday, Xi addressed the 24-member Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, underscoring efforts to "advance full, rigorous Party self-governance through forging good conduct."

The Political Bureau is the highest decision-making body in China, the world's second-largest economy, as well as the second most populous nation.

Xi called on the party's leading officials, "especially senior cadres," to take the lead in practicing self-reform.

On anti-corruption, Xi said: "The exercise of power must be well-regulated and resolute efforts must be taken to address disciplinary and legal violations."

"Party conduct and discipline must be turned from strict requirements into concrete actions, allowing ironclad rules to show their 'iron teeth,' thus sending a clear signal to the entire party of unwavering strictness and zero tolerance, creating a strong deterrent effect," Xi said.

China has purged hundreds of officials, as well as CPC members, including high-ranking ministers and PLA generals, for corruption under Xi.





