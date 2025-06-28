South Korea’s ousted President Yoon appears at prosecutor’s office on insurrection charges

South Korean ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared for questioning Saturday before a special prosecutor on insurrection charges related to his martial law declaration in December, according to local media reports.

Yoon arrived at the Seoul High Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul, where he served as a prosecutor, for questioning about his Dec. 3 martial law imposition, two weeks after a special counsel probe was launched, Yonhap News Agency reported.

His legal team earlier requested that he be allowed to enter privately instead of through the main entrance but that request was denied.

The prosecution earlier said that Yoon failed to respond thrice to a police summons.

Yoon was ousted in April by the constitutional court for his failed bid to impose martial law.

He was arrested and indicted for abuse of power and leading an insurrection in January, making him the first sitting president to be kept in custody.

Yoon was released from prison in March after a district court canceled his arrest and allowed him to stand trial without being physically detained.