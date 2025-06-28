Israel issues expulsion order for Palestinians in Gaza

The Israeli army issued an expulsion order Saturday for Palestinians, threatening to attack neighborhoods in the central Gaza Strip.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee posted a map on X that showed central Gaza numbered and "areas to be evacuated" marked in red.

Adraee threatened to attack the towns of Nuseirat, Al-Zahra, Al-Mughraqa, Al-Nuzha, Al-Bawadi, Al-Basma, Al-Zahra, Al-Bustan, Badr, Abu Hurayra, Al-Rawda and Al-Safa in central Gaza.

Claiming that the towns are "dangerous conflict zones" and Palestinian groups continue to fire rockets at Israel, Adraee issued a mandatory evacuation order for those in the towns to the Al-Mawasi region in the south, which he claims is "safe.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has been issuing forced displacement orders to Palestinians using maps that divide Gaza into blocks.

More than 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians have been forcibly displaced at least once in the face of Israeli attacks.