Southeast Asian bloc urges Israel, Iran to respect ceasefire

The bloc of Southeast Asian nations Thursday urged Israel and Iran to respect the ceasefire implemented after a 12-day-long aerial conflict between the two Middle Eastern nations.

Welcoming the ceasefire announced by US President Donald Trump, the foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) expressed concerns regarding the escalation of tensions in the region following US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites amid conflict between Tel Aviv and Tehran.

"We urge all parties to respect the ceasefire and avoid further escalation of this conflict," the bloc's top diplomats said in a joint statement, stressing that ASEAN supports all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions.

"We reaffirm the obligation of all States to resolve their differences through peaceful means and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, in line with international law, including the United Nations (UN) Charter," the bloc added.

Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran on June 13, including military and nuclear facilities, alleging that Tehran was on the verge of producing a nuclear bomb, a claim denied by Iran. The assault killed 606 people and injured 5,332.

While Iran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, killing 28 people and wounding 3,238, the US joined the conflict by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

After 12 days of aerial combat between the two regional arch-foes, Trump announced a ceasefire late Monday, which appears to be holding.