South Korea, NATO to establish on defense industry cooperation

South Korea and NATO have agreed to establish a consultative body on defense industry cooperation, a local media report said Thursday.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the political and military alliance's summit in The Hague, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a statement from the presidential office.

"The two sides agreed to establish a new director-general level South Korea-NATO defense industry consultation body to discuss specific measures to enhance cooperation in the defense sector," it said.

They also agreed to promote defense industry cooperation through South Korea's participation in future NATO projects aimed at strengthening the transatlantic alliance's defense capabilities.

During the meeting, Wi highlighted the strong potential for expanded cooperation in the defense industry, pointing to South Korea's advanced defense capabilities.

On Wednesday, Wi attended a separate session with Rutte and representatives from three other Indo-Pacific partners -- Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

During the session, the participants adopted a joint statement reaffirming their shared commitment to closer cooperation between NATO and its Indo-Pacific partners, particularly in practical areas such as defense.

The allies agreed to continue advanced collaboration in securing supply chains as well as in defense development, production and procurement.

They also pledged to work together on joint projects in space and maritime domains as well as in munitions.