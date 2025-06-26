PHILIPPINE SENATE AGAIN DELAYS VICE PRESIDENTS IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

The start of the impeachment trial of Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has once again been delayed by the Senate Impeachment Court until the House prosecution panel is restructured by the new composition mandated by the 20th Congress, local media reported Thursday.

Senate President Francis Escudero, who will preside over the impeachment court, at a press conference Wednesday said that several vital matters need to be addressed before the trial can begin, including establishing impeachment rules and resolving pending inquiries related to the complaints filed against the vice president, the Manila Times reported.

Despite the delays, he said that preparations for the impeachment trial will continue as the 20th Congress convenes.

The 20th Congress, which comprises the Senate and the House of Representatives, is scheduled to convene on July 28.

On June 10, senators voted to return the impeachment case against Duterte to the lower house to clarify its constitutionality, in a surprise move just hours after convening a trial that could end her political career.

Duterte, the daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, was impeached on Feb. 5 when more than two-thirds of the members of the House of Representatives signed a petition to oust her.

She has been accused of misusing funds when she led the Department of Education.

According to the country's constitution, the Senate has the sole power to try and decide all impeachment cases.

The petition came amid a feud in which Duterte accused President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of wanting her dead, alleging that he sees her as the "biggest threat" to his hopes of reelection in 2028.

Marcos Jr. and Duterte ran as allies in the 2022 elections, securing a six-year term together.

However, their alliance has fractured. Duterte resigned in June last year from Marcos Jr.'s Cabinet, where she served as education secretary.

Duterte was also charged by the state with incitement to sedition on Feb. 12 this year.



