7 years after construction began, North Korea opens coastal Kalma beach resort

North Korea has opened a large-scale beach resort in the eastern coastal region of Kalma, with leader Kim Jong Un calling it one of the "greatest" successes this year, state media reported Thursday.

Kim cut the ribbon to mark the completion of the new Kalma coastal tourist area, a 4-kilometer-long stretch, on Tuesday, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

The coastal tourist area will start service for tourists at home from July 1.

The new site comprises housing, hotels, and hostels capable of accommodating nearly 20,000 guests, both domestic and foreign.

The resort is equipped with facilities for sea swimming, sports, and recreation, as well as commercial and public catering services.

"The Wonsan Kalma coastal tourist area should play a leading role in establishing the tourist culture of" North Korea, Kim said, describing the site as the first step in the development of cultural tourism in the country.

Kim was accompanied by his daughter, known as Ju-ae, and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, marking the first time Ri has appeared at a public event since her last media appearance at a New Year's Day arts performance on Jan. 1, 2024.

Russian ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora also attended the ceremony.

In February, Western tourists crossed into North Korea for the first time in five years after Pyongyang reopened its touristic border city of Rason near China after it was closed in 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.





