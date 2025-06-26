6 dead in southwest China floods

At least six people have been killed due to heavy flooding in southwest China, state media reported on Thursday.

Deaths were reported from flood-ravaged Rongjiang County of Guizhou province, Beijing-based Xinhua News reported, citing local authorities.

The county, since Tuesday, has been hit by a severe flood not seen in 50 years, with water levels in several rivers rising rapidly, and inundating many low-lying areas.

The flood has also caused significant damage to infrastructure in several townships, resulting in blocked roads, disrupted communications, and stranded residents.

As the water level in the county has currently fallen below the warning level, efforts are focused on dredging, draining water, preventing epidemics, disinfecting affected areas, and searching for trapped individuals.

About 70,000 people have already been evacuated and relocated to safer places in the region since last week.

Around 300,000 people were affected in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, which experienced severe flooding last week.

Heavy rains hit Anhui, Hubei, and Guizhou provinces, as well as Chongqing city, prompting a flood emergency response.



