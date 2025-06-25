China calls for 'lasting, effective' ceasefire between Israel, Iran

China on Wednesday called for a "lasting" and "effective" ceasefire between Israel and Iran, a day after US President Donald Trump announced an end to hostilities between the two sides.

"China is following closely developments in the Middle East," Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a live-streamed news conference in Beijing.

"We hope to see a lasting and effective ceasefire and work to promote peace and stability in the Middle East," Guo replied to a question on a ceasefire between Israel and Iran after 12 days of war.

On ties with Tehran, he said: "The peoples of China and Iran have shared traditional friendship."

"China is willing to maintain friendly cooperation with the Iranian side, bring benefits to the two peoples, and inject positive factors into the peace and stability in the Middle East," he added.

On a question regarding Trump's statement that China can continue to purchase oil from Iran, the spokesman said: "China will base its national interests and take necessary and sensible measures to ensure its energy sector."

On the BRICS joint statement on the escalation of the security situation in the Middle East, Guo said the bloc is a "force in maintaining world peace and stability, as well as upholding international fairness and justice."

"China is willing to work with the BRICS countries to continue making efforts to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East," he added.





