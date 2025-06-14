Majority of women in Japan’s local assemblies report harassment

Majority of women in local assemblies across Japan have experienced harassment, a government survey revealed.

The survey, released earlier this month, found that 53.8% of assemblywomen reported experiencing harassment, ranging from humiliation to physical encounters, more than twice the 23.6% of assemblymen who said the same, Kyodo News reported on Saturday.

In response to a multiple-choice question about the source of harassment, 65.7% of female respondents identified "other candidates, their supporters, or fellow assembly members" as perpetrators, while 64.0% cited "voters."

Types of harassment most frequently reported by women included "degrading attitudes or remarks rooted in unconscious gender bias," "physical contact or stalking," including touching and hugging and "sexual comments"—all of which were cited at significantly higher rates than by male respondents, according to the report.

The survey also found that women continue to be significantly underrepresented in local politics. As of December 2024, women made up only 14.6% of prefectural assembly members and 19.5% of city council members. Alarmingly, 21.2% of town and village assemblies had no female members at all.

The nationwide survey was conducted between November and December last year.