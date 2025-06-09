 Contact Us
News Asia 15 killed, dozens injured in Malaysian road accident

15 killed, dozens injured in Malaysian road accident

On Monday morning, a tragic bus crash in Malaysia's Perak state claimed at least 15 lives and left dozens injured, according to local media like the Malay Mail. The accident, involving a bus transporting students and a multipurpose vehicle on the East-West Highway.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published June 09,2025
Subscribe
15 KILLED, DOZENS INJURED IN MALAYSIAN ROAD ACCIDENT

At least 15 people were killed and dozens more injured in a massive road crash in Malaysia's Perak state on early Monday, local media reported.

The accident occurred when a bus transporting students was struck by a multipurpose vehicle on the East-West Highway in Perak, the Malay Mail reported, citing local authorities.

The ill-fated bus, which skidded into a ditch after a collision, was transporting students to Sultan Idris Education University's main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak.

The collision involved 48 people, 13 of whom were found dead on the scene, the Civil Defense Force said in a statement.

Another two succumbed to their wounds in the hospital.

At least two injured people were reported to be in critical condition, with another 20 in a semi-critical state.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has expressed his condolences to the families of all the victims of the crash and directed authorities to provide appropriate assistance.