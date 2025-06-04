World leaders congratulate South Korea’s newly elected President Lee

Several world leaders on Wednesday congratulated South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung over victory in snap polls triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung was elected as the country's 14th president.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim congratulated South Korea's newly elected President Lee Jae-myung.

"I sincerely congratulate Mr. Lee Jae-myung on his inauguration as the new President of South Korea," Prime Minister Ishiba wrote on X.

"Japan and South Korea are important neighboring countries that should cooperate as partners in addressing the challenges faced by the international community," he added.

He hoped that Japan-South Korea relations will progress steadily, and both governments will continue to communicate while prioritizing the exchanges between their peoples.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also expressed his congratulations, welcoming the opportunity to work with President Lee to enhance the bilateral ties.

"I extend my warmest congratulations to President Lee Jae-myung on his election as President of the Republic of Korea," Anwar wrote on X.

"This marks a turning point for South Korea, a nation that has emerged from a period of intense contest and scrutiny with resilience and democratic resolve," he added.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also congratulated Lee, saying: "Australia looks forward to working closely with you under our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

"Together, we can strengthen our trade and investment ties and promote a stable and prosperous region," Albanese wrote on X.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Lee Jae-myung on being elected as president of South Korea, expressing commitment to "working together to further expand and strengthen the India-ROK Special Strategic Partnership."

New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was also among the leaders who congratulated Lee on his victory. On his X account, he expressed his eagerness to collaborate in strengthening the partnership to benefit both nations.