Death toll in rains, floods climbs to 44 in northeastern India

The death toll due to floods and heavy rains in northeastern Indian states has reached to 44, with at least six fresh deaths in the last 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

Since last week, thousands of people in the north Indian states have been displaced after torrential rain caused floods and landslides in the region.

Authorities in the Indian northeastern state of Assam said in a statement on Wednesday that 12 people have so far died due to the floods, including six fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Also five deaths have been reported due to landslides taking the total death toll to 17 so far in the state.

At least 1,489 villages and 617,136 people have been affected by the floods.

In Arunachal Pradesh state, officials said 12 people died in rain related incidents.

The Indian army said on Wednesday that it is leading relentless search and rescue operations under extreme weather condition and hazardous terrain after a devastating landslide in the north region of Sikkim state.

"Search efforts continue for six missing individuals. Despite unstable ground and high-altitude challenges, specialized teams and equipment are on the ground. The Army stands resolute: every life matters, and every effort continues," the army said.

In Sikkim this week, army said, two soldiers and one porter were killed in the landslides.

Other northeastern states also have reported casualties in the past few days, according to officials.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to authorities in the flood hit states and assured "support" to all affected areas.





