South Korean police probe death of baby born during flight from Philippines

South Korean police have launched an investigation into the death of a baby who was born on a flight from the Philippines that landed at Incheon International Airport, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported on Sunday.

Authorities received a report at 6.44 a.m. Sunday (2144GMT Saturday) that a baby born during a Jeju Air flight from Clark, Philippines, was not breathing.

The flight arrived in Incheon, a city in northwestern South Korea, at 6.21 a.m. on Sunday. The baby was taken to the hospital in cardiac arrest but was later pronounced dead.

Police are investigating the exact details surrounding the infant's birth and death. The mother is stated to be a 30-year-old Philippine national.