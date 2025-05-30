At least 10 killed, 6 injured as natural stone quarry collapses in Indonesia

At least 10 people were killed and six more injured when a natural stone quarry collapsed on several people in Indonesia's West Java on Friday.

Six injured people were transported to a hospital for medical treatment, the state news agency Antara reported, citing the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

The incident occurred at the Gunung Kuda stone mine in Bobos Village of Cirebon Regency around 10 am local time (0300 GMT).

Three excavators and six material transport trucks are buried under the stone quarry.

Operations have been temporarily halted and will resume on Saturday, according to the disaster agency.

Authorities believe the stone quarry collapsed due to a mining error.