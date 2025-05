This photo provided on May 27, 2025, by a local resident who declined to give his name out of concern for retaliation shows an explosion at a chemical plant in China's eastern Shandong province. (AP Photo)

An explosion occurred at a chemical plant in eastern China on Tuesday, officials said.

Authorities dispatched rescue personnel, including 232 rescuers and 55 vehicles, following the explosion in the workshop in Shandong province's Gaomi city before noon, according to a statement by the Emergency Management Ministry.

The personnel were also tasked with the coordination of medical and health experts to treat the wounded.