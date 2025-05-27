Beijing sees over 4% drop in smoking amid ban

China has witnessed a drop of over 4% in smoking in its capital Beijing, after harsher limitations were imposed on tobacco a decade ago.

Adult smoking, including individuals aged 15 or above, has dropped to a rate of 19.2%, demonstrating a 4.2% reduction since 2015, reported Xinhua News, citing municipal health authorities.

Smoking rates for men and women showed a huge disparity, with the male smoking rate at 34.5% and the female at 3.3%.

The data also showed that the age group of 45 to 64 has a 22.9% smoking rate, while the 15 to 24 age group has the lowest, with 9.4%.

Beijing had implemented a ban on smoking in all indoor public places, workplaces, and public transportation throughout the city in 2015.

Exposure to secondhand smoke in indoor workplaces dropped to half of what it was before the ban. However, places like bars and restaurants continue to be problematic areas even though the rates were reduced.

The ban also showed a positive effect on the health of the residents, according to the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and the Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control.

Acute myocardial infarction (AMI) admissions to hospitals fell by 2.65% annually after the limitations, as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) hospitalizations, which dropped 8.8%.

Two major children's hospitals also witnessed a drop of 30.7% in pediatric asthma cases.