Japan again ' strongly' urges US to remove additional tariffs

Japan's top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said he again "strongly" urged the US to remove additional tariffs on his country during talks with American officials, media reports said Saturday.

Akazawa met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington for the talks, according to Kyodo News Agency.

Akazawa said the sides were able to hold "more frank and in-depth discussions" than previously, and it would be "very desirable" for leaders to reach some kind of agreement next month.

The Japanese top negotiator added that he again strongly urged the removal of additional tariffs imposed on Japan.

Ahead of the talks Friday, US President Donald Trump spoke with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and they agreed to achieve "win-win" relations through negotiations.

Japan has urged the US to reconsider its tariff policy, which includes a 25% import duty on cars.

While a 24% "reciprocal" tariff has been put on hold, the US is still imposing a 10% baseline duty, along with levies targeting steel and aluminum.





















