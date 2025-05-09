Pakistan launched attacks along entire western border: Indian army

Pakistan launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border, the Indian army said on Friday morning.

The army said the attack took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, and that Pakistani "troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir."

Line of Control is a de facto border that divides the disputed Himalayan region between the two arch rivals.

There was no immediate reaction from Pakistan to the Indian army's statement by the time of publication.

India has closed as many as 27 airports until May 10 in northern India, the state broadcaster DD News reported. It added about 430 civilian flights were canceled on Thursday.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated this week after India announced "Operation Sindoor" late Tuesday night, saying it struck "terrorist infrastructure" at nine locations in Pakistan.

The Pakistani military said 31 people were killed in the Indian missile attacks and cross-border firing in the Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

At least 16 people were killed along the Line of Control in the Indian-administered Kashmir, according to officials.





