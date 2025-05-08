Flights suspended at Pakistani airports after India’s airstrikes

Following India's airstrikes on Pakistan, flights at Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot airports have been halted. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority announced that flight operations at the three airports were suspended until noon.

As a result, several airlines suspended their flights to Pakistan. Pakistan had previously closed its airspace for 48 hours after the attacks but later resumed flight redirection. Flights bound for Islamabad and Lahore were rerouted to Karachi and other cities.

India's attack on Pakistan occurred as a response to a terrorist attack on April 22 in the Pahalgam area, which left 26 people dead. On May 6, India launched missile strikes on Pakistan's territory and the Pakistan-controlled Azad Kashmir region.

The Indian military stated that it struck nine targets it deemed "terrorist facilities," while Islamabad reported that six civilian sites were hit, resulting in 26 deaths. Pakistan's military also claimed to have shot down five Indian fighter jets during the attack, though New Delhi has not confirmed this.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the military strikes as "Operation Sindoor," describing it as a "moment of pride." The word "Sindoor" in Hindi refers to the red powder applied to the foreheads of married Hindu women.