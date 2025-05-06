India carried out strikes in three Pakistan regions: Pakistan army

India carried out "air strikes" in three regions of Pakistan, the Pakistani army announced late Tuesday, citing two towns in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and a third in Punjab, bordering India.

AFP correspondents in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab heard several loud explosions.

"Pakistan will respond to (India's attacks) at a time and place of its own choosing," said Lieutenant-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the military spokesperson, said, calling the air strikes a "heinous provocation."









