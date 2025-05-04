South Korea confirms 52 cases of measles, highest in 6 years

South Korea has confirmed 52 measles cases so far this year, marking the highest number in six years, Yonhap News reported Sunday, citing health authorities.

The increase comes amid a global resurgence of infectious diseases previously thought to be eliminated.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, the number of confirmed cases as of Thursday has already surpassed last year's total of 49 and is the highest since 2019, when 194 cases were reported.

South Korea was declared measles-free by the World Health Organization in 2014, but health officials say the recent rise is likely due to increased international travel and an aging population.

Of the 52 cases reported this year, 34 were imported, while the remaining 18 were transmitted locally -- either in households or medical facilities -- through contact with international travelers.

"The global increase in measles is likely to result in more imported cases," a Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency official said. "The risk of rapid outbreaks remains low because of our stable vaccination rates and monitoring system."

Officials also noted a rise in other diseases typically associated with less developed regions, including tuberculosis and scabies.










