NORTH KOREAS KIM STRESSES UPGRADING OF OVERALL ARMORED WEAPON SYSTEMS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected an "important" tank factory and emphasized the need to upgrade the overall armored weapon systems in a "short span of time," state media reported on Sunday.

Kim inspected the factory's production status, modernization and progress in implementing research tasks related to core tank technology, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

There were no details about the name or location of the factory or the date of Kim's visit.

"To replace the armoured weapons of the last century in our army with latest tanks and armoured vehicles is the most important issue in the building of armed forces and modernization of the army," Kim was quoted by the KCNA.

He also stressed the need to build large-scale capacity for producing cutting-edge tanks and self-propelled guns and to upgrade the overall armored weapon systems in a short span of time.

Expressing "satisfaction" with the upgraded structural design of indigenous tanks and the composition of their firepower system, Kim said they demonstrated scientific accuracy and reliability for a high-thrust engine.

He also said Pyongyang's policy of "further perfecting" core technologies for the main battle tank is being pursued through steady development and production success, according to the KCNA.









