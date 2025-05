Twenty people are missing after two passenger boats capsized in the Liuchong River in Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on Sunday, Xinhua News reported, citing local authorities.

Local authorities said as of 7 p.m. CST (1100GMT), more than 50 of the 70 people who fell into the water had been rescued.

As of now, there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries, and another rescue operation is underway.