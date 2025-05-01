SOUTH KOREAS ACTING PRESIDENT RESIGNS, LIKELY TO JOIN JUNE 3 RACE

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo resigned Thursday, signaling he is likely to compete in the June 3 presidential election, according to local media reports.

Han announced his decision during a press conference in the capital Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Thinking of the weight of the responsibility I carry at this grave time, after thinking long and carefully about whether such a decision is in fact right and inevitable, I decided that if this is the only way, I must take it," he said.

South Korea is set to hold a presidential election on June 3 after former President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office over his botched martial law bid.