Pakistan downs Indian quadcopter at Kashmir border amid escalating tensions: State media

The Pakistani army shot down an Indian quadcopter for allegedly violating its airspace at the Kashmir border, Pakistan Television (PTV) reported Tuesday.

The army reportedly downed the quadcopter on Monday at the Manawar sector of the Line of Control (LOC) -- a de facto border that divides the disputed Kashmir valley between the two nuclear rivals.

"Pakistan has successfully shot down an Indian quadcopter along the Line of Control, thwarting a violation of its airspace," PTV reported, citing unnamed military sources.

There was no reaction from New Delhi on the claim as of 1200GMT.

Already frosty relations between the two neighbors were further strained after last week's deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, in which gunmen killed 26 victims.

New Delhi said the attack had "cross-border" links.

Islamabad, however, has distanced itself from the attack, expressing "concern" and offering to cooperate with an independent inquiry into the attack.

India suspended a decades-long water-sharing agreement, the Indus Waters Treaty, a move condemned by Islamabad.

The two countries have also shut border crossings, and further downgraded diplomatic ties.









