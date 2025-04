A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Talaud Islands on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (Geofon) said.

The quake took place at 17.17 Jakarta time (1017GMT), and was at a depth of 128 kilometers (79.5 miles).

The US Geological Survey, however, measured the magnitude as 6.2, 269 kilometers (160.9 miles) southeast of Pondaguitan in the Philippines.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.