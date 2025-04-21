South Korea’s former President Yoon attends 2nd insurrection trial hearing

South Korea's former president Yoon Suk Yeol attends his criminal trial on insurrection charges at a courtroom of the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul on April 21, 2025. (AFP)

South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the second hearing of his insurrection trial in the capital Seoul on Monday, where he was photographed in the defendant's seat for the first time, local media reported.

Dressed in a dark suit and a red tie, Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court via underground parking under the flash of press cameras, Yonhap News Agency reported.

He is facing charges of leading an insurrection through his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3 which saw the deployment of troops to the National Assembly in an alleged attempt to stop lawmakers from voting down the declaration.

As the hearing kicked off, the judge announced the court's decision to allow the press to photograph and film the opening of the session.

The photographers were asked to leave the room before the hearing formally got under way.

The court prohibited filming during the first hearing.

Yoon, who was removed from office on April 4 after the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld his impeachment, could face life in prison or the death penalty if convicted.

He denies the charges, saying his attempt to impose martial law did not amount to an insurrection.

Yoon's legal team questioned two military officers who as witnesses claimed during last week's hearing that they were instructed by their superiors to drag out lawmakers from the National Assembly building after martial law was declared.























