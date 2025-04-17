China’s Xi begins state visit to Cambodia amid escalating trade war with US

Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off his visit to Cambodia on Thursday in the last leg of his three-nation Southeast Asia tour amid an escalating trade war between China and the US.

Xi, who is visiting Cambodia for the first time since 2016, arrived in the capital Phnom Penh on a two-day visit.

On his arrival, the Chinese leader attended a welcome ceremony held by Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni.

In a statement ahead of his arrival in Phnom Penh, Xi called on China and Cambodia to work "together toward a peaceful, safe, secure, prosperous, beautiful, amicable, and harmonious Asian home."

"Together we must stand against hegemonism, power politics, and camp-based confrontation, and defend the shared interests of our two countries and other developing countries," said the Chinese president, calling for an "equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization."

He called for international "fairness and justice," joint opposition to protectionism, and an international environment of openness and cooperation.

During his stay, Xi will meet with Prime Minister Hun Manet and Senate President Hun Sen to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Several bilateral agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, boosting collaboration in key sectors.

Cambodia is the last stop in Xi's three-nation tour of Southeast Asian nations which included Vietnam and Malaysia.





