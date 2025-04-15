Japan, US to hold tariffs talks this week

Senior officials from Japan and the US are preparing to hold negotiations on Donald Trump's tariffs measures later this week, according to media reports.

Japanese Economic Revitalization Minister Akazawa Ryosei, who is in charge of the tariff talks, plans to visit the US starting Wednesday to launch negotiations, NHK reported Tuesday.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also confirmed during an interview with Bloomberg TV that Washington and Tokyo will hold talks Wednesday, and with South Korea next week.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that his country "won't compromise" to rush through tariff talks with the US.

The Trump administration has imposed 24% tariffs on Japanese imports, particularly hitting sales of cars, steel and aluminum, but is currently attempting to negotiate with Washington as the US president granted a 90-day reprieve to all nations, except China, hit by his wide-ranging tariffs.

Tokyo has repeatedly urged Washington to exempt Japan from the tariffs.

Trump, however, has imposed a base 10% tariff on all nations. Imports from China face a 145% tariff.