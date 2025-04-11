Ousted South Korean President Yoon vacates official residence

Ousted former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol moved from the presidential residence to his private home on Friday, a week after his removal from office for declaring martial law in December, Yonhap News reported.

"Today, I am leaving the official residence. I am truly grateful for everything," Yoon said in a written message.

"Now, I will return to life as an ordinary citizen, and seek a new path to serve our nation and people," he added.

Ahead of his departure, both his supporters and opponents gathered near the official residence and the private apartment complex to hold rallies.

Separately, former main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, a frontrunner in the June 3 snap presidential election who announced candidacy on Thursday, released his manifesto.

Lee vowed to make South Korea a "first mover" on the global stage, while advancing the economy.

"We must overcome the national crisis and restore livelihoods, peace and democracy," Lee said, adding that South Koreans "must revive" their "stalled economy."

Lee also urged for a "paradigm shift from copying to leading" other countries so that South Korea can "survive the fierce global battleground."

"A global war of 'America First' has begun under President Donald Trump's second term," Lee said, underscoring that domestic challenges are unimportant with the "enormous survival challenges" the East Asian country faces.

According to a Gallup Korea survey, conducted with over 1,000 adults between Tuesday and Thursday, Lee was supported by 37% of the responders, while the next in place was the current ruling People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo, with 9%.







