China slams 'irresponsible' reaction to its military drills around Taiwan

China on Wednesday slammed the "irresponsible" reactions from other nations to its military drills around Taiwan, expressing its firm opposition.

The remarks by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun came in response to statements from the US, Japan, and the EU regarding China's exercises around Taiwan.

Guo said the "accusations disregard facts, distort right and wrong, and interfere in China's internal affairs," noting Beijing's strong discontent and resolute opposition.

"The joint drills are a resolute countermeasure against the provocative separatist actions of the Lai Ching-te administration," the spokesman said, adding: "No external forces have the right to make irresponsible remarks on the matter."

China's army conducted military drills near Taiwan on Tuesday and continued the exercises on Wednesday.

The army did not say when this latest round of drills will end.

China considers Taiwan its "breakaway" province, whereas Taipei insists on its independence.

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council strongly protested the military drills and said they "undermine" the status quo and "threaten regional peace and stability."

The US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce had expressed opposition to "China's aggressive military activities," toward Taiwan, saying the drills "exacerbate tensions and put the region's security and the world's prosperity at risk."

A similar statement was released by the EU External Action Service which said the bloc opposes "any unilateral actions that change the status quo by force or coercion," urging all parties to avoid escalating tensions.

Guo, the spokesman, also asked the Philippines to "not play with fire" over Taiwan.

He was responding to a statement by the Philippines military chief Gen. Romeo Brawner that Manila would "inevitably" be drawn into any conflict over Taiwan.

"Certain individuals in the Philippines should not to play with fire on the Taiwan question ... how to resolve the Taiwan question is entirely a matter for the Chinese people. Those who play with fire will get burned," said Guo, slamming "baseless, distorted, and inflammatory remarks aimed at smearing" China.





