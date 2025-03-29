 Contact Us
News Asia China conducts military patrol in South China Sea, warns Philippines

China conducts military patrol in South China Sea, warns Philippines

China’s military conducted a patrol in the South China Sea as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed support for the Philippines. Beijing accused Manila of enlisting foreign allies for joint patrols and spreading "illegal claims," escalating regional tensions.

Reuters ASIA
Published March 29,2025
Subscribe
CHINA CONDUCTS MILITARY PATROL IN SOUTH CHINA SEA, WARNS PHILIPPINES

China's military said it had conducted a patrol in the South China Sea on Friday, the day U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reaffirmed Washington's commitment to the Philippines, which disputes some of Beijing's claims in the waterway.

A spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said on Saturday that the Philippines frequently enlisted foreign countries to organise "joint patrols" and "disseminated illegal claims" in the region, destabilising the area.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.