North Korea plotting 'new forms of provocations,’ claims South

Acting South Korean President Han Duck-soo on Friday accused North Korea of plotting "new forms of provocations" while neglecting the plight of its citizens.

Speaking at the 10th West Sea Defense Day at the national cemetery in Daejeon, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of Seoul, Han said: "While improving its weapons systems targeted at us through illegal arms trade with Russia, it (North Korea) is plotting new forms of provocations."

"We firmly defended the West Sea through the noble sacrifices of our heroes, but even today, North Korea's most backward regime on earth continues to threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the world," he said.

He emphasized that the "young soldiers who inherited the fighting spirit of the West Sea warriors" would utilize their "strong combat capabilities and a solid readiness posture" to respond "immediately and overwhelmingly to any North Korean provocation."

"Moreover, they will firmly maintain the security posture by further strengthening the South Korea-US alliance and solidarity with the international community so that (North Korea) does not dare challenge the Republic of Korea," he added.