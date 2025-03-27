China, US officials hold 'candid' trade talks

China's vice premier held "candid" talks Wednesday with the US trade representative on economic and trade issues, expressing deep concern over additional tariffs imposed by Washington on Chinese goods, according to state-run media.

He Lifeng, who also serves as China's lead person for China-US economic and trade affairs, held a video call with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and exchanged in-depth views on important bilateral economic and trade issues, Xinhua News Agency reported.

He expressed grave concern over the additional tariffs and hoped that Washington would soon return to resolving shared concerns through equal consultation.

Greer said candid talks are important, as they can boost mutual understanding and help resolve emerging issues.

The two sides agreed to maintain a stable economic and trade relationship between their countries and would continue communication on issues of concern.

Meanwhile, China's Commerce Ministry released a statement opposing a US move to add dozens of Chinese entities to its export-control "entity list."

The move aims to suppress and restrict foreign entities, depriving other countries of their development rights, said a ministry spokesperson.

"It will severely harm the legitimate rights of related entities and undermine the stability and security of the global supply chain," the spokesperson added.

Beijing said the latest US move is detrimental to solving problems through dialogue and cooperation and urged Washington to end its "wrongdoing" immediately.

China also warned the US that it will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese entities

The US Commerce Department announced Wednesday that it has taken significant steps to protect national security by adding 80 foreign entities to an export restrictions list. They include companies and institutes from China, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Iran and Taiwan.





