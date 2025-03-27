China launches new data relaying satellite into space

China successfully launched a new data relaying satellite into orbit from Xichang Satellite Launch Center, located in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xinhua News reported on Thursday.

The Tianlian II-04 satellite, successfully launched at 11:55 pm (1555GMT) on Wednesday using a domestically produced Long March-3B rocket, reached its designated orbit.

Tianlian II-04 is China's second-generation satellite designed for data relay in geosynchronous orbit.

The satellite will offer data relay and telemetry, tracking, and command (TT&C) services for manned spacecraft, including spaceships and space stations, as well as for medium and low-Earth-orbit resource satellites, and provide TT&C support for spacecraft launches.

This marked the 565th launch in the Long March carrier rocket series.





