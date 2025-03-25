MYANMARS JUNTA BOMBS MEDICAL CLINIC, KILLING 11

Myanmar's junta bombed a medical clinic in the Magway region over the weekend, killing at least 11 people, including a doctor and his family, the Myanmar Now daily newsletter reported Monday.

The incident took place around 8.40 a.m. (0210GMT) on Saturday in Gangaw Township. The attack targeted Hnan Khar, a village located about 57.9 kilometers (36 miles) north of Gangaw.

The clinic, located in the heart of the village, had just opened for the day, according to a source cited by Myanmar Now.

"The entire home housing the clinic was obliterated in the explosion. There were body parts scattered all over the place. A neighboring house was also reduced to ashes," said a man who witnessed the attack.

The strike killed the clinic's head doctor, his pregnant wife and child, a family of three, an elderly woman and her grandchild, and several members of the clinic's staff.

Myanmar's military seized power in a 2021 coup, which has plunged the country into a fractious civil war.

More than 3.5 million citizens are currently displaced, and half of the population lives in poverty.