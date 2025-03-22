North Korea will ‘invariably’ support Russia: Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assured Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu on Friday that Pyongyang will "invariably" support Moscow's military efforts and strategic interests, according to state media.

During their meeting in Pyongyang, Kim emphasized North Korea's unwavering commitment to backing Russia's actions to defend its sovereignty and security.

The discussions covered security cooperation and regional developments, with both sides reaffirming their shared positions.

Kim and Shoigu pledged to strengthen their countries' strategic partnership, particularly in defense and broader bilateral cooperation.

Pyongyang conveyed well wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin and emphasized continued collaboration between the two nations.









