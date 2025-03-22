 Contact Us
North Korea will ‘invariably’ support Russia: Kim Jong-un

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed Pyongyang's strong support for Russia's military efforts and strategic interests during a meeting with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu in Pyongyang on Friday. Kim emphasized North Korea's commitment to backing Russia's sovereignty and security.

Published March 22,2025
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assured Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu on Friday that Pyongyang will "invariably" support Moscow's military efforts and strategic interests, according to state media.

During their meeting in Pyongyang, Kim emphasized North Korea's unwavering commitment to backing Russia's actions to defend its sovereignty and security.

The discussions covered security cooperation and regional developments, with both sides reaffirming their shared positions.

Kim and Shoigu pledged to strengthen their countries' strategic partnership, particularly in defense and broader bilateral cooperation.

Pyongyang conveyed well wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin and emphasized continued collaboration between the two nations.