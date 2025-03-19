China, Kazakhstan agree to deepen cooperation in various fields

China and Kazakhstan have agreed to deepen cooperation in various fields, state media reported Wednesday.

The consensus was reached at a meeting Tuesday between Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang and Kazakhstan's First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar in Beijing, Xinhua News reported.

The two leaders co-chaired the 12th Meeting of the China-Kazakhstan Cooperation Committee.

Ding made four suggestions for future collaboration, including "strengthening the guiding role of head-of-state diplomacy, deepening high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, advancing law enforcement and security cooperation, and promoting people-to-people exchange," the report said.

Sklyar said that Kazakhstan "stands ready to work with the Chinese side to fully leverage bilateral cooperation mechanisms, ensure the effective implementation of key Belt and Road cooperation projects and advance new achievements in Kazakhstan-China cooperation."

Ding added that the two sides should further consolidate political mutual trust, enhance mutual support and synergize development strategies.





