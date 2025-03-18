Unseasonal heavy snow disrupts life in South Korea’s capital

An unusual amount of snow for the season fell in South Korea's capital and the central regions on Tuesday morning, disrupting daily life.

Seoul had received 11.9 centimeters (4.6 inches) of snow by early morning, while 13.8 centimeters (5.4 inches) fell in the Uijeongbu regional area of Gyeonggi Province, and Goseong of Gangwon Province also received 19.9 centimeters (7.8 inches), according to the Seoul-based Yonhap News, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The snow disrupted the traffic in several areas of Seoul due to the slippery roads, causing car crashes and accidents.

An Uzbek man, in his 20s, died in a single-car accident early Tuesday morning in the Seodaemun district of Seoul when his car collided with a median barrier on the slippery road.

Flights were also affected, with four departures from Gimpo, Jeju Island, Yeosu, and Wonju canceled due to strong winds and the need for aircraft de-icing.

At Incheon International Airport, South Korea's primary international hub, five flights were also delayed.

The meteorological administration also said the snowfall is expected to stop in the country by Tuesday.





