China urges against escalation in Gaza amid renewed bombing by Israel

China on Tuesday urged against escalation in Gaza amid renewed bombing by Israel, expressing hope for continuation and implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Beijing is "highly concerned about the current situation between Palestine and Israel," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular press conference.

The remarks came after Israel launched a new wave of devastating airstrikes that have killed over 400 Palestinians, including many women and children.

"We hope that all parties can earnestly promote the continuous and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement, avoid taking any actions that may lead to escalation of the situation, and prevent a larger-scale humanitarian disaster," the spokeswoman concluded.

The Israeli army pounded the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, killing at least 404 people and injuring hundreds of others, breaking the ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian group Hamas that took effect on Jan. 19.

Images from Gaza showed that the majority of the victims were civilians, including women and children, whose homes were bombed during the night.

Nearly 50,000 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.



