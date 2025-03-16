Azerbaijan says its military positions fired upon by Armenian troops

Azerbaijan on Sunday said that its military positions came under fire from Armenia, as both countries announced the finalization of a peace deal earlier this week.

A statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that its military positions were fired upon by Armenian troops located near the settlement of Digh at approximately 9:45 a.m. local time (0545GMT).

Armenia's Defense Ministry denied Baku's claim in a later statement, claiming they do not "correspond to reality."

The incident is the second of its kind to be reported by Baku this month.

The report comes as both Azerbaijan and Armenia separately announced Thursday that they agreed on the text of the draft peace agreement, set to end a decades-long conflict between the two countries and establish diplomatic ties between Baku and Yerevan.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh—a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan—and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalization and demarcation talks.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after separatist forces in the region surrendered.