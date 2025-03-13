S. Korea court rejects impeachment of prosecutors in first lady case

South Korea's Constitutional Court on Thursday rejected the impeachment of three prosecutors who were accused of failing to indict the country's first lady in a stock manipulation case.

The court dismissed the motion in a unanimous 8-0 vote, immediately returning the prosecutors to their duties, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

By law, the nod of at least six justices is required to uphold an impeachment.

The prosecutors were accused of failing to indict first lady Kim Keon Hee following an investigation into her alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme.

They were also accused of making false claims regarding the investigation during press briefings.

The court also rejected a motion impeaching the chief state auditor over his alleged poor review of suspected irregularities surrounding the 2022 relocation of the presidential office and residence.

The four were impeached by the opposition-controlled National Assembly in December.

The development comes days before the Constitutional Court is set to deliver a much-awaiting judgment on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol by the National Assembly over his short-lived martial law bid in December.

If upheld, Yoon will immediately be removed from office, and a snap presidential election must be held within the next 60 days.

But if rejected, he will return to his duties.

The impeachment rulings for the four men were considered a test of how the Constitutional Court views the charges in a separate impeachment trial against Yoon.

Yoon was impeached over his failed bid to impose martial law in December, which he justified by citing a "paralysis" of state affairs caused by the opposition party's relentless impeachments of senior officials, among other reasons.

The prosecution said Thursday there is "no change" in its decision not to appeal the release of Yoon from jail.

By law, the prosecution has seven days, until Friday, to file an immediate appeal against the court decision.





