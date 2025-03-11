Armenia remains interested in BRICS observer status, says top diplomat

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan reaffirmed his country's interest in BRICS, saying Armenia will continue observing the 10-member bloc's activities to assess its potential benefits for the region.

"Yes, we have been participating in the works of BRICS as well as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization," Mirzoyan said in an interview with Indian media outlet WION during his official visit to the South Asian country.

"We will remain interested in being an observer in this organization and seeing what this cooperation, this format can bring to our region as well," he added.

Armenia has engaged with BRICS in several meetings, but has not formally applied for full membership.

The group, which originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded its outreach and now also includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.