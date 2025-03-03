Heavy snowfall disrupts ferry services, flights in South Korea

A curvy road passes through snow-covered hills and mountains in Gangneung, South Korea, 03 March 2025. (EPA Photo)

Heavy snowfall has covered parts of South Korea, leading to the cancelation of 77 ferry services and two flights, officials said Monday.

According to the Interior Ministry, up to 50 centimeters (19.6 inches) of snow was expected to fall in northeastern Gangwon Province, Yonhap News reported.

Heavy snowfall was also anticipated in other regions, including northwestern Gyeonggi, central North Chungcheong, and eastern North Gyeongsang provinces.

As of 6 am (2100GMT) Monday, 77 ferry services had been canceled and two flights at Gimpo International Airport in Seoul had been grounded.

Twelve national parks remain closed, with no reported casualties, according to the Interior Ministry.