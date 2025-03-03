1 killed, 4 injured as woman suicide bomber attacks security convoy in Pakistan

A suicide bomber struck a security convoy in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province on Monday, killing one soldier and injuring four others, local Samaa TV reported.

Local Deputy Commissioner Bilal Shabbir said the attack took place on the National Highway near the Mughalzai area in the Kalat district.

He said the attack was carried out by a female suicide bomber who detonated explosives near the passing convoy.

The explosion resulted in the death of one soldier, identified as Naik Attaullah, while four others were injured.

One of the injured soldiers is reported to be in critical condition.

Following the attack, security forces sealed off the area and launched an investigation.

The injured were taken to a military camp for medical treatment.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.