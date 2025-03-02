Nuclear-powered USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea 'in show of force'

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier arrived at a key naval base in South Korea on Sunday, reaffirming Washington's commitment to extended deterrence against "continued North Korean threats," Seoul's navy said.

The nuclear-powered vessel, part of Carrier Strike Group 1, docked in the southeastern city of Busan, located 320 kilometers (199 miles) from Seoul, Yonhap News reported.

The visit marks the first time a US aircraft carrier has arrived in South Korea since President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

The USS Carl Vinson was accompanied by the guided missile cruiser USS Princeton and the Aegis-equipped destroyer USS Sterett.

South Korea's navy described the visit as part of efforts to strengthen the "ironclad" US extended deterrence pledge and enhance the combined defense posture against "persistent North Korean threats."

"Our military will powerfully retaliate against any North Korean threat, and the South Korea-US alliance will support peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the region through close cooperation," Rear Adm. Lee Nam-gyu, director of the maritime operation center at the ROK Fleet, was quoted as saying.

ROK stands for the Republic of Korea, South Korea's official name.

The USS Carl Vinson last visited South Korea in November 2023, just hours before North Korea successfully launched its first military spy satellite into orbit after two failed attempts.









