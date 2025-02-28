Workers trapped as avalanche hits Himalayan state in India

Dozens of people are trapped after an avalanche hit the Himalayan Uttarakhand state in northern India, officials said on Friday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dham said 57 workers of Border Roads Organization (BRO) were trapped following the avalanche.

"Sixteen have been rescued and efforts are underway to rescue the others," he told reporters.

About the incident, Dhami also wrote on X that workers were "buried under avalanche during the construction work" being carried out by BRO near Mana village in the state's Chamoli district.

"Relief and rescue operations are being carried out by Indo Tibetan Border Police, BRO and other rescue teams," he said.

Northern Indian states have been receiving massive rains and snowfall since the last few days. Weather officials said heavy snowfall has been reported in the higher reaches of northern India.