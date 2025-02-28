 Contact Us
News Asia UN rights chief criticizes Thailand’s deportation of Uyghurs to China

UN rights chief criticizes Thailand’s deportation of Uyghurs to China

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk condemned Thailand's deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China on Thursday, calling it a violation of international laws protecting individuals from torture and ill-treatment. He urged Thailand to stop future deportations and for China to disclose the whereabouts of the deported individuals.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published February 28,2025
Subscribe
UN RIGHTS CHIEF CRITICIZES THAILAND’S DEPORTATION OF UYGHURS TO CHINA

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk expressed deep concern Thursday over Thailand's deportation of 40 ethnic Uyghurs to China, calling it a violation of international human rights laws.

"This violates the principle of non-refoulement for which there is a complete prohibition in cases where there is a real risk of torture, ill-treatment, or other irreparable harm upon their return," Turk said in a statement.

The deported men, who were part of a larger group, had been detained in Thailand since March 2014 under poor conditions in a number of immigration detention facilities.

Five people from the group have died in custody, while eight others remain in detention.

Turk criticized Thai authorities for failing to uphold their obligations under international law.

"My Office has urged, repeatedly, the Thai authorities to respect their obligations under international law in relation to these individuals in need of international protection," he said. "It is deeply regrettable that they have been forcibly returned," he stressed.

Turk also called on China to disclose the fate of the deported Uyghurs.

"It is now important for the Chinese authorities to disclose their whereabouts, and to ensure that they are treated in accordance with international human rights standards," he said.

He further urged Thailand to halt any future deportations and guarantee protection for the remaining detainees, including potential refugees and asylum-seekers, in compliance with international law.

In recent years, the Chinese government's treatment of Uyghurs has drawn significant international criticism.

The UN and various human rights organizations have reported that at least one million Uyghurs have been detained in so-called "re-education camps," where they face forced labor, torture and cultural assimilation.

The Chinese government, however, claims that these camps are vocational training centers aimed at combating terrorism.