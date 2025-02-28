Religious scholar among 4 killed in suicide bombing in northwest Pakistan

At least 4 people were killed and 20 injured in a suspected suicide attack during Friday prayers at a religious institution in northwestern Pakistan, police said.

The bombing occurred at the prominent seminary Darul Uloom Haqqania, located in the Akora Khattak area of Nowshera district, targeting the seminary head, Maulana Hamid-ul-Haq, who is also among the dead, Zulfikar Hameed, police chief of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which includes Nowshera, told reporters.

The seminary is believed to be the alma mater of several Afghan Taliban leaders.